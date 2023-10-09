World Mental Health Day: Early signs of teenage depression to watch out for

Early recognition and intervention can make a significant difference in a teenager's life.

World Mental Health Day serves as a crucial reminder to pay attention to the emotional well-being of our youth. Adolescence can be a challenging period, and it's essential to be vigilant about the signs of teenage depression. Early recognition and intervention can make a significant difference in a teenager's life. Here are some early signs to watch out for:

Persistent Sadness or Irritability:

One of the most common indicators of teenage depression is a persistent and unexplained sadness or irritability that lasts for weeks or even months. Teens may withdraw from friends and family and lose interest in activities they once enjoyed.

Changes in Sleep Patterns:

Depression can disrupt a teenager's sleep patterns. They may experience insomnia, struggle to fall asleep, or oversleep. Changes in sleep habits can be a clear sign that something is amiss.

Appetite and Weight Changes:

Significant changes in appetite or weight, whether an increase or decrease, can be indicative of depression. Some teens may overeat as a coping mechanism, while others may lose interest in food altogether.

Fatigue and Lack of Energy:

Depression often leads to persistent fatigue and a lack of energy. Teens may complain of feeling tired all the time, even after a full night's sleep, making it difficult to concentrate on schoolwork or activities.

Social Isolation:

Teens with depression may withdraw from social interactions. They might avoid friends, family gatherings, or even school events. Isolation can exacerbate their feelings of loneliness and sadness.

Decline in Academic Performance:

A noticeable drop in grades or a sudden disinterest in school can be a sign of teenage depression. Depression can affect a teen's ability to concentrate and complete assignments.

Physical Aches and Pains:

Depression can manifest as physical symptoms like headaches, stomachaches, or other unexplained aches and pains. These complaints may persist even after a medical evaluation.

Self-Harm or Suicidal Thoughts:

In severe cases, teenagers with depression may engage in self-harming behaviors or express thoughts of self-harm or suicide. Such signs should be taken extremely seriously, and immediate professional help should be sought.

Substance Abuse:

Some teenagers turn to alcohol or drugs as a way to self-medicate their emotional pain. Substance abuse can be both a sign and a cause of teenage depression.

