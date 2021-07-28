World Hepatitis Day: Know history, significance and the 2021 theme of 'Hepatitis can't wait'

Each year, July 28 is commemorated at World Hepatitis Day (WHD) in a bid to raise awareness around the globe about viral hepatitis. As per the official website of World Hepatitis Alliance - www.worldhepatitisday.org, one person is lost to a hepatitis related illness every 30 seconds around the world.

What is Viral Hepatitis?

Viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. It can cause several ailments which includes dreaded liver disease and cancer.

Nearly 300 million people in the world are living unaware of the fact that they have hepatitis. There are five kinds of hepatitis infections which depends on the type of viral. These are hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

On the occasion of WHD 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) will host a global talk show. The talk show will provide a platform for “global, regional and national leaders, policy makers, communities and other stakeholders to discuss opportunities for accelerating the hepatitis response to achieve elimination by 2030.”

World Hepatitis Day theme 2021

The World Health Alliance enlists the broader aspects of the 2021 theme of “Hepatitis can’t wait”. It stresses that there are a number of viral hepatitis related actions that can’t wait. This includes testing for people who are living with viral hepatitis but are unaware, life-saving treatments for those diagnosed with Hepatitis, screening and treatment for pregnant women and birth vaccination dose for new-borns.

Furthermore, the stigma and discrimination that affects people with hepatitis has to be ended while community organisations also can’t wait for greater investment. Finally, the decision makers of the world must act now to make the eradication of hepatitis a real prospect with political will and funding, as per World Hepatitis Alliance.