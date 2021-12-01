World AIDS Day 2021: History, significance, 2021 theme and why it is observed

December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day to highlight the work done to eliminate the epidemic. The theme for World AIDS Day 2021 is "End inequalities. End AIDS".

In 1986, India detected its first case of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). This day raises awareness and unites people worldwide in the fight against the global health issue, it is also vital to fight the shame around it and focus on administering care and support for those who are already living with the disease.

History and Significance of World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day was first assigned in August 1988 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, to get some likeness of control over the pandemic that had claimed the lives of so many people. Both James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter were public information officers for the AIDS Global Program of the World Health Organisation. They conveyed the idea for the observation of this day to the Director of the AIDS Global Program, Dr Johnathan Mann, who approved it for December 1.

World AIDS Day Theme 2021

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is “End inequalities. End AIDS”. With a special focus on reaching people left behind, WHO and its partners are highlighting the growing inequalities in access to essential HIV services.

On 1 December 2021, WHO is calling on global leaders and citizens to rally to confront the inequalities that drive AIDS and to reach people who are currently not receiving essential HIV services.