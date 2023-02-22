What is lupus, disease singer Selena Gomes is suffering from? Symptoms, causes, treatment

Representational image

Famous singer Selena Gomez recently revealed that she is suffering from a disease called Lupus. She said during the live session in TikTok that she's on medications for the treatment of lupus. Due to this disease, she experienced many major changes in her body, such as swellings in the body.

What is lupus and how to identify it?

According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus is an autoimmune disease. This happens when the immune system that protects the body from diseases starts harming the body itself. starts attacking. It affects many parts of the body. Like- Joints, Skin, Kidney, Blood Cells, Brain, Heart and Lungs. It becomes difficult to understand lupus because its symptoms are similar to other diseases. This is the reason why it is sometimes delayed in diagnosing it.

The most common symptom is butterfly-shaped rashes on the face. Here it is visible on the nose. Congenital cases are found in many people. In such a case, symptoms emerge due to infection in the body, exposure to sunlight and certain medicines.

It is not necessary that the same symptoms are seen in two patients of lupus. The disease can be understood by some common symptoms. In such cases, symptoms such as fatigue, fever, joint pain and swelling, butterfly-shaped rash on the nose, shortness of breath, chest pain, dry eyes, headache, and memory loss may be seen.

Treatment

According to experts, till now no exact treatment has been found for Lupus because it is not known why this disease occurs. According to Britain's health agency NHS, cases of lupus are more common in women than in men.

How dangerous is lupus?

According to the Mayo Clinic report, lupus leaves an impact on the body in many ways. In severe conditions, it can damage many organs of the body and can also cause cancer. According to experts, it can damage the kidney. It increases inflammation in the body, the result can be chest pain.

When the effect of the disease increases in the brain, the behavior of the patient is affected badly, stroke or epileptic attack may occur. Apart from this, headache and fainting can occur. Swelling can occur in the lungs, heart and heart muscles, which increases the risk of life. Apart from this, the risk of cancer also increases.