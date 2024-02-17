Twitter
What is dermatomyositis? The rare disease that claimed life of 19-year-old Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar

Symptoms of dermatomyositis often include a distinctive skin rash, typically appearing as a reddish or purplish discolouration, especially on the face, neck, shoulders, and chest.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

The unexpected death of Suhani Bhatnagar, famous for her role in "Dangal," has deeply saddened people across the country. At just 19 years old, she passed away at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. 

Suhani's parents shared that she had been fighting dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease, which ultimately took her life. About two months before her passing, she started experiencing swelling in her hands, leading to medical tests and the diagnosis of dermatomyositis. 

Despite their best efforts and medical treatments, Suhani's condition couldn't be overcome. Her tragic loss reminds us of life's unpredictability and the silent struggles many endure against serious illnesses. May her soul rest in peace, and may her inspiring legacy live on, touching the hearts of countless admirers.

What is dermatomyositis?

Dermatomyositis is a rare autoimmune disease that affects the skin and muscles. In dermatomyositis, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues, leading to inflammation and damage. This condition primarily affects the skin and muscles, causing a variety of symptoms.

Symptoms

Symptoms of dermatomyositis often include a distinctive skin rash, typically appearing as a reddish or purplish discolouration, especially on the face, neck, shoulders, and chest. The rash can also affect other areas of the body, including the elbows, knees, and knuckles. Additionally, patients may experience muscle weakness and fatigue, making it difficult to perform everyday tasks such as climbing stairs or lifting objects.

Causes

The exact cause of dermatomyositis is unknown. Expects believed to involve a combination of genetic factors, environmental triggers, and immune system dysfunction. Certain medications or infections may also play a role in triggering the disease.

Treatment

Treatment for dermatomyositis typically involves medications to suppress the immune system and reduce inflammation, along with physical therapy to help maintain muscle strength and mobility. With proper management, many individuals with dermatomyositis can effectively control their symptoms and lead active lives. However, the condition may require ongoing medical care and monitoring to prevent complications.

 

 

 

