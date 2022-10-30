Search icon
What is broken heart syndrome? Know its causes and symptoms

Broken heart syndrome is responsible for two types of stress i.e. emotional and physical stress. It is associated with sadness, anger, or fear.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Everybody must have experienced heartbreak at least once in their life but broken heart syndrome is way different from that. This is a serious condition that can happen to anyone.  People think of it as a sign of a heart attack. But broken heart syndrome is not the same as a heart attack.

A heart attack occurs when the heart arteries are blocked. Due to this, blood cannot flow properly and tissue gets damaged. On the contrary, there is no evidence that broken heart syndrome has anything to do with blocked arteries. Rather, it is mostly associated with stress, in which the heart becomes enlarged and has trouble pumping blood properly.

It is also known as Takutsubo cardiomyopathy or stressed-induced cardiomyopathy. The problem of broken heart syndrome occurs when a person is going through a lot of stress. During this, the heart muscles become very weak. It is a temporary heart condition that arises from events or feelings associated with stress.

Read: Are women less prone to heart attacks? Here’s what the expert says

Broken heart syndrome is responsible for two types of stress i.e., emotional and physical stress. It is associated with either sadness, excessive anger, fear or other emotions. Apart from this, it can sometimes be due to a serious physical illness or physical stress like surgery.

Broken heart syndrome is the cause of two types of stress

Experts believe that our heart is responsible for stress hormones. Actually, due to stress, our heart starts beating very fast. Experts say that when you're anxious or heartbroken, your body releases this stress hormone in excess, which in turn puts even more pressure on your heart, making it harder for blood to pump properly. There is trouble. Such excessive stimulation of the heart causes stress cardiomyopathy.

Symptoms of broken heart syndrome

  • Sudden chest pain and tightness
  • Shortness of breath
  • Feeling tired or weak

In addition to these symptoms, some people may also have episodes of hypotension. Apart from this, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat and nausea are also common symptoms of broken heart syndrome.

