Are women less prone to heart attacks? Here’s what the expert says

Renowned heart disease expert Dr OP Yadava talks about a good heart health and how one should take care of their wellbeing.

Reported By:Rohit Vats| Edited By: Rohit Vats |Source: |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

Image: Pixabay

Every now and then we keep hearing the news of heart attacks around us. There’s another popular belief that women are lesser prone to heart attacks than men. We asked the same to Dr OP Yadava, CEO, National Heart Institute.

He said, “South East Asians are more prone to heart diseases and there is a genetic disposition to it. Our good cholesterol, which should be around 45 to 50 units, is in the range of 25-30 units. Our total cholesterol is low compared to the western population, but LDL or bad cholesterol is very high. We are prone to sugar intolerance or diabetes and visceral obesity. Such things make us vulnerable to heart diseases.”

He added, “Till the women get to the age of menopause, the estrogen hormone protects them from heart-related issues. The estimated ration of heart attacks in women versus men below the age of 40 is 1:10. However, such instances start rising in women after 45 and by the time they reach the age of 60, it becomes the same as men, maybe slightly higher.”

Watch: DNA Health Plus with India's Best Doctors

“Women should not believe that they are immune to heart attacks. However, if women are not exercising while looking after the family, cooking at home, eating all sorts of food items then it’s problematic for them. In fact, women should look after themselves better than men as a lot depends on them,” he signed off. 

