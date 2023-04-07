What is basal cell carcinoma, cancer that looks like ordinary skin bump; Huge Jackman screened for it

File photo

Hugh Jackman, an Australian actor, gave his social media followers a health update after undergoing two biopsies during his recent skin cancer scare.

In his latest video on Instagram, he was seen wearing a bandage on his nose, the star said he is expecting his results in the next few days. The actor had his first skin cancer removed back in 2013 and had at least six procedures since then Jackman explained that his doctor had noticed "little things which could be, or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)".

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC)?

Non-melanoma basal cell carcinoma (BCC) appears as a tiny, bright pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance, according to the NHS, reports mirror.co.uk.

In general, non-melanoma skin cancer patients who receive treatment are successful in at least nine out of ten cases. The actor reassured his fans the cancer is the "least dangerous" but hopes his scare leads to others staying safe in the sun.

"Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!" he said. "This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it`s coming out now. Put some sunscreen on and you`ll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe."

Back in 2015, Jackman told People magazine his skin cancer diagnosis had come as a surprise. The actor is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films and has also appeared in a number of other films such as Australia and Real Steel.

Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC): preventive measures