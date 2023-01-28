Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

Representational image

The problem of being overweight is considered very serious and a reason for everything from heart disease, and diabetes to mental health disorders. Doctors say that if you are troubled by the problem of being overweight, then start measures to control it in time, as it can cause many problems for your health.

Health experts have touted the 80/20 rule as beneficial for people who are overweight, with claims that it can help control weight faster.

Have you ever thought that whatever you choose to eat will affect your health? 80/20 is one such dietary rule in which it is advised to consume selected things in a systematic manner. Health experts say that even if we all pay attention to diet, it can help in controlling weight easily.

What is 80/20 rule?

This rule is inspired by the Pareto principle. Health experts say, choosing the right diet is not only helpful in controlling your weight but it also reduces the risk of many serious diseases. According to the 80/20 rule, 80 percent of the day's diet should consist of healthy, nutritious foods, with the remaining 20 percent of the diet being eaten in moderation. It is considered essential to include such a diet in the daily routine for people of all ages.

What should be the 20% diet?

According to experts, 80% of your diet should be made up of plant-based foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. You can also include other protein options like chicken and fish. Omega-3 fatty acids and low-fat dairy and sea-foods are also considered healthy for the body, making it a part of the diet and can also be beneficial for the body.

Dieticians say that it can be difficult for everyone to suddenly change the selection of food completely, in which case 20 percent of the diet can include some things to reduce cravings. Small amounts of sweet things, oil, etc. can be included in this. However, it is very important to consult your health expert regarding such a diet.