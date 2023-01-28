Workout guide: From bone strengthening to Managing weight, 5 crucial benefits of weight training

Representational image

For weight loss, from nutritionists to gym trainers, everyone runs with a stick behind them. Sometimes these physical changes can give you mental stress. That's why we believe that the simpler and simpler the things, the more effective and long-lasting they can be. But in the world of fitness and a healthy diet, it is difficult to follow so many rules. The most difficult thing is to choose these options according to your body. Cardio, aerobics, strength training, yoga, etc. are just to name a few of the exercises. This list is too long! But strength training has always been a reliable method of weight loss.

Know how helpful strength training is in increasing the strength and power of your body along with weight loss.

Here's why weight training has always been the fitness trainer's choice

1. Makes bones strong

Strength training is also beneficial for bone health. Strengthening the bones, can increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

2. Managing weight

Strength training can help you manage or reduce your weight. Plus it can increase your metabolism which helps you burn more calories.

3. Increase the quality of life

Strength training is also helpful in enhancing your quality of life. May improve your ability to perform daily activities. It can also protect your joints from injury. Building muscle can also contribute to better balance. May reduce your risk of falling.

4. Relief from chronic health conditions

Strength training can reduce the symptoms and diseases of many chronic conditions such as arthritis, back pain, obesity, heart disease, depression and diabetes.

5. Sharpening of focus and skill

Some research suggests that regular strength training and aerobic exercise may help improve focus and learning skills for older adults.