Shigella bacteria threat in US: Know symptoms, causes and prevention of drug-resistant stomach bug

Know all about the shigella bacteria and how it is affecting people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Shigella bacteria threat in US: Know symptoms, causes and prevention of drug-resistant stomach bug
Shigella bacteria | Photo: Pixabay

The national public health organisation of the United States issued a warning on Friday, regarding the alarming rise of shigella bacteria cases in the country. An increase in the drug-resistant bug is affecting thousands of Americans said the Centre for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), reports BBC. 

Some of the common symptoms of this bacteria are fever, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. The officials are calling it a 'serious public health threat' as this disease is hard to cure through medication. 

What is shigella bacteria?

Shigellosis is an infection caused by the spread of Shigella bacteria. This bacteria is found in the intestinal tract of infected people. It spreads through contaminated food and water.  Shigella bacteria can also spread through intercourse and the faecal-oral route as well, the health body said. It is found in the intestinal tract of infected people. 

Shigella bacteria: Symptoms

Symptoms of this illness usually last 5-7 days. An infected person can show signs of fever, stomach pain, and diarrhoea. People will low immunity are more likely to get affected by this bacteria. 

Shigella bacteria: Prevention

  • Drinking the proper amount of water and staying hydrated
  • Wash hands frequently to stop shigella bacteria from spreading.
  • Eat food from a clean place
  • Eat healthy and exercise to boost immunity. 
