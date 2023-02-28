Shigella bacteria threat in US: Know symptoms, causes and prevention of drug-resistant stomach bug

Shigella bacteria | Photo: Pixabay

The national public health organisation of the United States issued a warning on Friday, regarding the alarming rise of shigella bacteria cases in the country. An increase in the drug-resistant bug is affecting thousands of Americans said the Centre for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), reports BBC.

Some of the common symptoms of this bacteria are fever, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. The officials are calling it a 'serious public health threat' as this disease is hard to cure through medication.

What is shigella bacteria?

Shigellosis is an infection caused by the spread of Shigella bacteria. This bacteria is found in the intestinal tract of infected people. It spreads through contaminated food and water. Shigella bacteria can also spread through intercourse and the faecal-oral route as well, the health body said. It is found in the intestinal tract of infected people.

Read: DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Meet Dr Hemangi Negi, visionary women health activist on an awareness mission

Shigella bacteria: Symptoms

Symptoms of this illness usually last 5-7 days. An infected person can show signs of fever, stomach pain, and diarrhoea. People will low immunity are more likely to get affected by this bacteria.

Shigella bacteria: Prevention