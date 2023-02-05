Pervez Musharraf death: What is amyloidosis, rare disease that afflicted former Pakistan president?

Pervez Musharraf passed away at the age of 79 (Photo - ANI)

Former President of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf passes away on February 5 in a hospital in Dubai at the age of 79. Musharraf had been hospitalised for several months now due to a prolonged battle with a rare medical condition called amyloidosis.

Pervez Musharraf, who was the former Chief of Army Staff and President of Pakistan, passed away in American Hospital in Dubai on Sunday, but had been diagnosed with amyloidosis many years ago, his family had revealed in an official statement.

On June 10, 2022, the Musharraf family issued a statement that reads, “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

It was stated that his recovery is “not possible” and the rare illness called amyloidosis had caused many organs in his body to malfunction. Here is all you need to know about the disease.

What is Amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis, the illness which most likely claimed the life of Pervez Musharraf, is a rare disease when a protein called amyloid builds up in organs, making them malfunction and eventually leading to multiple organ failures in some cases.

Amyloid is a protein that is usually found in the abdominal area and is produced by the bone marrow. This protein can be deposited in the tissues and organs of the human body, leading to them malfunctioning.

Organs that are usually affected by amyloidosis include the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system, and digestive tract. The early symptoms of this rare disease include swelling in certain areas, numbness, tingling in limbs, shortness of breath, and pain in organs.

There are several different types of treatments for amyloidosis, which include medication, chemotherapy, or a stem-cell transplant.

Pervez Musharraf had been undergoing treatment for the rare disease since 2016 in Dubai. Musharraf was labeled as a fugitive in Pakistan as he was accused of the murder of Benazir Bhutto.

READ | Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79 after battle with rare illness