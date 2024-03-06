Twitter
Health

Man takes over 200 Covid vaccine jabs; here's how his body reacted to it

Notably, his antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 continued to rise, even after receiving the 217th dose during the study period.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

A 62-year-old German man's unique vaccination journey has garnered attention from researchers after he voluntarily received 217 doses of various Covid-19 vaccines over 29 months. This extraordinary case, detailed in a report published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by scientists from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, aimed to understand the effects of what is termed "hypervaccination" on the immune system.

Despite initial scepticism, clinical tests conducted from November 2019 to October 2023 showed no abnormalities, and there was no evidence of prior Covid-19 infection in the individual. Remarkably, the man reported no adverse effects from the multitude of vaccines he received.

What astonished researchers even more was the robust immune response displayed by the man. Compared to those who had received the standard three doses, he exhibited higher concentrations of immune cells and antibodies specifically targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These included T-effector cells, known as the body's frontline soldiers against viruses. Even after receiving numerous doses, these cells remained effective, showing no signs of fatigue.

Additionally, the individual showcased abundant memory T cells, which play a vital role in maintaining long-term immunity. Notably, his antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 continued to rise, even after receiving the 217th dose during the study period.

Dr. Killian Schober, the senior author of the study, highlighted the importance of vaccine tolerability while cautioning against exceeding recommended doses. The man had received a total of eight different vaccines, including mRNA vaccines, contributing to his robust immune response.

Despite the positive outcomes observed in this case, the researchers emphasized that hypervaccination is not recommended as a strategy to enhance immunity. They noted that while the individual's immune system appeared to benefit from the additional doses, this does not negate the importance of following standard vaccination protocols.

Moreover, the absence of adverse events or immune system damage in this case does not guarantee similar outcomes for others who might attempt hypervaccination. The study's findings underscore the need for continued research to understand the long-term effects and optimal dosing strategies for Covid-19 vaccines.

