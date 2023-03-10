Lowers blood pressure, prevents diabetes; Here are 5 surprising benefits of stevia

Stevia is a herb. It is sweet like sugar. It is also called sweet basil. Its leaves look exactly like basil leaves. You can easily grow it at your home. This herb is very beneficial for diabetes patients. Calories are negligible in this. You can use stevia instead of sugar. You can mix it in your tea or coffee, lemonade, or smoothie or add it to your curd.

People use dried stevia leaves to sweeten tea and coffee. Stevia leaves contain antioxidants. Nutrients like iron, protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium, sodium, vitamin A, C are abundant in it. All these nutrients are beneficial for our health. It also has many other health benefits.

Here are 4 surprising benefits of stevia:

Beneficial for diabetic patients

Calories in stevia are not high. According to a study, consumption of stevia does not have any effect on the amount of insulin. That's why diabetic patients can use the leaves of this plant in many dishes. Stevia can also help control sugar levels.

Stevia for cancer prevention

This herb contains powerful antioxidants. This makes it a powerful anti-cancer food. Stevia contains an antioxidant element called Kaempferol. These help in reducing the risk of cancer. It is especially useful in the prevention of pancreatic cancer.

Also read: Diabetes: How to manage high blood sugar during wedding season

Stevia may help maintain weight

Despite being sweet, stevia is very low in calories. You can add it to your desserts and cookies without worrying about gaining weight. It works to satisfy the craving for sweets. You can include it in the diet of children. If you want to lose weight, you can switch from sugar to stevia.

Can lower blood pressure levels

Stevia contains glycosides, these help in removing excess sodium from the body. It helps in keeping the blood pressure level stable. It reduces the risk of heart diseases such as heart attack and stroke.