Lancet finds over 101 million Indians are diabetic, Goa tops with 26.4%, Uttar Pradesh has lowest

According to a recent study published in the Lancet, India is home to 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people who are prediabetic. This indicates that the metabolic condition affects nearly 11.4% of the population of the nation.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare together funded the largest epidemiological study on diabetes and chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in India. The study includes Delhi, the national capital region, two union territories, and all 28 states. 1,13,043 people from the survey's sample size were interviewed. The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, an internationally known medical publication, has published the study's findings.

Goa has the highest prevalence of diabetes, with a rate of 26.4%, whereas Uttar Pradesh, although having the highest population, has the lowest incidence, with a rate of 4.8%. With the exception of prediabetes, the study found that urban areas had greater prevalence of all metabolic NCDs than rural ones. 315 million people in the country had excessive blood pressure, 254 million had generalised obesity, and 351 million had abdominal obesity, according to the nationwide research. In addition, hypercholesterolemia, or elevated cholesterol, affected 213 million people.

“It is quite evident from the study results that India has a substantial population at risk of cardiovascular disease and other long-term organ complications due to metabolic NCDs," says Dr R.S.Dhaliwal, Scientist ‘G’ & Head, Non-communicable Disease Division, Indian Council of Medical Research.

"The findings of this study are very significant as they provide robust estimates of NCDs for the nation. Compared to earlier estimates, India currently has a substantially greater prevalence of metabolic NCDs. In India, the diabetes epidemic is in transition, with some states having already reached their peak rates while others are just getting started. The study also demonstrates that despite the fact that all metabolic NCDs are more common in urban regions, rural areas have significantly greater prevalence rates than that reported previously," says Dr. R.M.Anjana, Managing Director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF).

