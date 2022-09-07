Can low sugar levels be dangerous for diabetic person? Know symptoms, what doctor says

Know symptoms, what doctor says about low sugar level being dangerous for diabetic person | Photo: File

The alarmingly high number of diabetics demonstrates how prevalent the disease is in India. The number of diabetic patients in the nation has increased significantly over the past three decades, and this figure is highly concerning. Diabetes is characterised by a rise in blood sugar levels, whereas hypoglycemia is characterised by a drop in blood sugar levels.

Although blood sugar levels in diabetes people are frequently high, they can occasionally become low as well. A damaged heart, liver, and kidneys can result from low blood sugar, which is more harmful than high blood sugar.

When the condition worsens, a person may occasionally enter a coma or perhaps pass away. This is due to the fact that persons with high blood sugar must limit their intake of foods high in carbohydrates, such as bread, beans, milk, and potatoes. As a result, their glucose levels drop, which causes hypoglycemia, which is a dangerous condition.

If your blood sugar falls dangerously low, you need to seek immediate medical attention. When the blood sugar level falls below 70 mg per deciliter (mg/dl), it is regarded as low. This indicates that there is less than 70 mg/dl of glucose in the blood. However, if this level drops below 40 mg/dl, a coma may result for the patient.

Symptoms of hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia symptoms can differ from person to person. Many people experience sudden onset of symptoms, while others do not exhibit any. Symptoms like a faster heartbeat, a headache, a pale complexion, tiredness, exhaustion, frequent hunger, impaired vision, disorientation, and an inability to control oneself, however, are common in everyday life.

Severe hypoglycemia signs

The person goes unconscious when they have severe hypoglycemia. The patient occasionally develops unexpected seizures. Body vibration also starts to happen. A patient should be taken to the doctor right away if they exhibit severe hypoglycemia symptoms.

Causes of hypoglycemia

Dietitians claim that this ailment develops when you do not provide your body with the nutrients it requires. In addition, taking too much insulin, engaging in vigorous activity, excessive alcohol consumption, and exercise can all drop blood sugar levels. A patient with hypoglycemia could start to sweat profusely a lot.

There may be chills, dizziness, anxiety, and headaches. The patient occasionally experiences cravings for certain foods and occasionally experiences sensory deprivation. What you should do to lower your blood sugar when it is high is explained in this article.

What to do in this condition?

The first thing you should do if you experience hypoglycemia symptoms is to check your blood sugar level. If the blood sugar level is less than 70 mg/dl, you should immediately begin adhering to "Rule 15." Eating a food item containing 15 grammes of quick-acting carbohydrates, such as three teaspoons of sugar, glucose, honey, a half-cup of regular soda, or any three toffees, is the first stage.

These foods are fast-acting carbohydrates. There are several substances that very quickly raise the blood sugar level after digestion. When you're done, wait 15 minutes before checking the sugar level. If it doesn't get better, keep eating fast-acting carbohydrates until your blood sugar level hits 100 mg/dl.

What doctor says?

This method of bringing blood sugar levels back to normal, according to a specialist at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, is also known as the 15-15 rule. When a person's blood sugar goes below 70 mg/dL, this approach is quite helpful.

When your body transforms carbohydrates you eat into glucose by breaking them down. Blood glucose levels rise as a result, which also raises blood sugar levels. Additionally, he cautioned against using this method if your blood sugar level is below 55 mg/dl.

The amount of carbohydrates required to restore children's low blood sugar levels is less than 15 g. For instance, babies only require six g of carbohydrates, toddlers between the ages of one and two only require eight g, and children three years old and older only require ten g to regulate their blood sugar. Depending on the circumstances, each person may have different needs. Patients must therefore abide by their doctor's instructions.

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)