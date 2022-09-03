Diabetes control tips: Control high sugar levels by doing this after meals

In India, 77 million people were estimated to have diabetes in 2019, and by 2045, that number is projected to reach over 134 million. According to a recent study, taking a short walk after eating can lower blood sugar levels. It is essential to keep a check on your sugar levels and practice some lifestyle habits that can help you manage it.

Researchers examined seven separate studies to determine how short periods of light exercise, such as standing and walking, as opposed to prolonged sitting, impacted blood sugar and insulin levels and heart health in this study, which was published in the journal Sports Medicine.

In light of the study's findings, the researchers suggested that 2 to 5 minutes of light walking can lower blood sugar levels after eating a meal. In addition, the blood sugar level can fall even if you stand after eating for a long time.

How can light activities lower blood sugar levels?

Every time you consume something, especially foods heavy in carbohydrates, your blood sugar level in the body begins to rise quickly. The postprandial spike refers to this. A hormone called insulin is released by a rapid increase in blood sugar levels in the body, which transports glucose to the cells so they can use it for energy.

However, the relationship between insulin and blood sugar is extremely fragile and prone to instability. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if blood sugar levels in the body rise steadily over time, cells can stop responding to insulin and develop insulin resistance.This may result in type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.

According to the researcher of this new study, in such circumstances, taking a little walk after eating can lower blood sugar levels, which can lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Instead of sitting down after eating, researchers discovered that standing or walking helped lower postprandial glucose levels.

Furthermore, the researcher of this study asserts that a short walk can be extremely advantageous and that it also raises insulin levels after meals. Finally, studies have shown that taking a quick walk after eating can help to maintain insulin levels while also lowering blood sugar levels.

Diabetes Management Tips

Controlling sugar levels is essential to lowering the risk of diabetes. At the same time, even if you have a diabetic condition, it is crucial to keep your blood sugar levels under control to prevent vision loss, heart attacks, strokes, and kidney illness.

The CDC advises eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, keeping a healthy weight, and engaging in regular physical activity in order to maintain blood sugar levels throughout the day. Additionally, keep in mind the following:

Check your blood sugar levels on a regular basis. Do not make the mistake of assuming you are not hungry; keep eating throughout the day. Replace juice, soda, and alcohol with water.

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)