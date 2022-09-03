Can sleep pattern predict a person's life expectancy? Know what a recent study found out

A recent evaluation of studies found that increased sleep fragmentation or disruption is the "strongest predictor of mortality." The study, which was just published in the journal Digital Medicine, examined 12,000 studies analysing traits of people while they were sleeping, such as chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.

Researchers, including Stanford University's Emmanuel Mignot, created a system employing machine learning to forecast a person's "sleep age" and identify sleep patterns that are most closely associated with mortality. According to them, a person's projected age can be determined by looking at the aspects of their sleep that are associated with their health.

READ | THIS innovative technique may boost number of successful lung transplants: Research

Previous studies have shown that one of the first things affected in many conditions is sleep. Scientists used Parkinson's disease patients as an example and claimed that, in most cases, these individuals violently play out their dreams five to ten years before other symptoms appear.

The most "strong predictor" of death, according to a recent study that evaluated several aspects of people's sleep, was sleep fragmentation, or when people briefly wake up numerous times at night without remembering it. According to researchers, this type of sleep disruption is distinct from the rising awareness experienced by those with sleep disorders like insomnia and sleep apnea.

The exact relationship between sleep fragmentation and the chance of passing away is unknown, according to specialists. According to Dr. Mignot, the study intends to research why sleep fragmentation is so harmful to health in the future.

READ | Acidity: 5 home remedies to prevent acidity naturally

In the study, researchers established what typical sleep looks like at a specific age. They then used a machine learning system to analyse patterns in the data of the 12,000 experiment participants. Researchers then made death predictions for individuals based on the discrepancy between their sleep age and chronological age, under the presumption that an older sleep age is a sign of a health issue.

Higher sleep ages were primarily linked, according to the study's findings, to "more sleep fragmentation," which may be a warning to take care of one's future health. Using the difference between a person's actual age and their sleep age to forecast death, with the idea that an older sleep age is a sign of a health issue.

READ | 5 sign of unhealthy heart you must not ignore

Based on the sleep of patients who later died, it was discovered that those with older sleep ages compared to their real age are at an elevated risk of mortality. Poor sleep is associated with a variety of disorders, including sleep apnea, neurodegeneration, obesity, and chronic pain.

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)