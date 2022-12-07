India leads in measles worldwide, ahead of even war-torn African countries

Number of measles cases increase in Maharashtra (File photo)

The last few days have seen an unprecedented spurt in measles cases in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra. The state has reported 823 cases and 18 deaths so far this year, and the numbers are only expected to grow. Other states such as Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand are also reporting increasing measles infections. On November 30 for example, Kerala’s Malappuram district alone recorded 160 cases, in what has left health experts stunned.

Measles is a viral infection among children that spreads through air, but is easily preventable by a vaccine. Symptoms, which appear only 10-14 days after exposure, include skin rash, fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes. However, long exposure and lack of treatment can even lead to death.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), India has reported almost 9,500 measles cases between April and September this year, the highest among all countries. It is followed by Somalia (8,435), Yemen (6,478) and Zimbabwe (5,094). The global health body has warned that a single case can lead to 12-18 infections.

Between 2014 and 2019, India recorded an average of over 19,000 measles cases every year. Cases declined in 2020 and 2021, partly due to the Covid pandemic that forced children indoors, and hence, capped the spread of infection. The highest number of cases in the recent past was in 2015, when India reported over 30,000 infections.

In a recent release, the WHO said that in 2021, there were an estimated 9 million measles cases and 128,000 deaths worldwide. In the same year, a record 40 million children missed at least one vaccine dose, even as 22 countries experienced large and disruptive outbreaks.

Health authorities in India too have blamed indifference to vaccination for the recent upsurge in cases. Officials say many of the infected and deceased children were not vaccinated, and the government has now stepped up the immunisation process after identifying vulnerable groups and infection hotspots.

In Mumbai, the newly formed state-level task force for measles met on Monday (December 5) and came up with a 10-step action plan to fight the outbreak in the city. The steps include intensifying surveillance of children with symptoms related to the disease and creation of rapid response teams at the divisional level. Other steps include special vaccination drives, taking special care of children with nutritional deficiencies in outbreak areas and extending the measles lab network in Maharashtra.

