Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Know the best way to prevent yourself from measles

Measles is a dangerous viral infection that can be readily avoided with a vaccine in young children. When a person coughs or sneezes, respiratory droplets are released into the air, which helps the disease spread. After exposure, symptoms of measles don't start to manifest for 10 to 14 days. Cough, runny nose, itchy eyes, sore throat, fever, and a red, blotchy skin rash are some of the symptoms.

A measles infection that has already developed does not have a cure, but over-the-counter fever reducers or vitamin A may assist with symptoms.

Also Read: AAP claims people can save up to Rs 30,000 monthly through 'bachat calculator' if party wins MCD polls 2022) Mumbai has reported several fresh cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (

To combat the rise in instances, the BMC will give special doses of the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine to 1,34,833 kids between the ages of 9 months and 5 years. The Maharashtra government has decided to give out extra dosages due to the rise in measles cases. These doses will be administered to kids from 56 blocks throughout the state.

What is the treatment for measles?

Once someone has measles, there is no medication that can eradicate the measles virus. Most measles sufferers recover on their own. They can take acetaminophen (Tylenol) to help lower the fever and feel more comfortable, as well as rest and drink lots of fluids. Patients who experience diarrhoea, pneumonia, or middle ear infections should speak with their doctor about treatment options. Although there is no cure for the measles virus, other medications, such as antibiotics, may be useful in addressing other potential causes of infection.

What is the best protection against measles?