How many drinks should you have on New Years eve? Know how much alcohol is safe for your heart

There is now one more excuse to celebrate with friends and family with the approaching of the New Year and Christmas. Nevertheless, it is crucial to exercise caution when it comes to your health during the celebrations. Because blood vessels frequently restrict in cold weather to maintain body warmth, this may raise the likelihood of heart failure.

Heart patients must therefore exercise extra caution during the winter. Dr. Ankur Ahuja, senior interventional cardiologist at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, advises heart patients against engaging in intense exercise during the winter months because doing so increases the risk of a heart attack, Indian Express reported.

The heart rate and blood pressure are typically higher in the winter, while physical exercise decreases which further increases the prevalence of cardiac deaths. The doctor also emphasised the need for influenza vaccination for heart patients (flu).

Pressure on the body brought on by influenza can start a bad sequence of events that can result in a heart attack. A heart attack following the flu is nearly six times more probable to happen in people with heart disease. He added that post-Covid effects have also contributed to an increase in heart attacks.

Additionally stressful to the body, viral infections can influence blood pressure, heart rate, and general heart function. This can make having a stroke or a cardiac event more likely.

Here are some things you can do to maintain heart health:

Limit your drinking and smoking: Alcohol abuse can trigger your body to warm up more than it should, which is dangerous when you're outside in the cold. Drink moderately as the body takes time to adjust to changing temperatures. The ideal amount is to not more than two drinks a day). Completely refrain from smoking. One of the main causes of heart ailment is tobacco smoking.

Exercise indoors: Sedentary behaviour is a major contributor to health problems like diabetes and hypertension. Stepping outside in the chilly morning hours, however, could be dangerous. Choose indoor exercises instead, such as yoga or easy routines in comfort of your house Diet is crucial to preventing cardiac problems. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables instead of too much fat and salt.

Wear warm clothing because cold weather can restrict blood vessels. This increases the heart's workload and may result in problems. So, before going outside, dress in layers of warmth. In cold weather, it's important to dress warmly, but it's also crucial to avoid overheating, for instance from physical activity.

This could be prevented by wearing too much warm clothing, which would cause blood vessels to enlarge and significantly lower blood pressure. When blood pressure falls, the heart's blood supply is reduced, which could result in a heart condition.