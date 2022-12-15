Search icon
After zombie virus, 'gate to hell' caused by iron mine collapse discovered in Russia

It was reported that the discovery of a massive sinkhole close to a well-known ski resort in Russia opened the "gate to hell."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

After zombie virus, 'gate to hell' caused by iron mine collapse discovered in Russia | Photo: Twitter/@RTerriers

In the wake of the shocking discovery of the zombie virus and the potential for mass extinction, a 'gate to hell' has been discovered in Russia. It was reported that the discovery of a massive sinkhole close to a well-known ski resort in Russia opened the "gate to hell."

According to The Mirror, the massive collapse occurred at an iron ore mine, with one house seen situated on the edge of the new crater and nearly swallowed up after the meltdown. According to reports, residents of a total of four homes had previously evacuated the area in Sheregesh, in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, out of concern for a collapse. It was added that there were no casualties as a result of the collapse.

"The subsidence of the earth's surface in the boundaries of the mining allotment of the Sheregesh mine was predictable," a spokesman for the Tashtagol district said. Before the collapse, the occupants of houses Nos. 14, 16, 18, and 20 on Pervomayskaya Street were relocated.

The Kuzbass industrial area's Sheregeshsky mine's operations have been put on hold. According to reports, the homes on the property were mostly vacation homes. The district administration plans to close the gap in the future. One of the most well-known ski areas in Russia is Sheregesh, which is close by. It is popular for its annual swimsuit skiing competition that takes place in the spring.

Owners of the Sheregeshsky mine are identified as Evraz Group by the Russian news agency Interfax. In March, the UK imposed sanctions on the world's largest steelmaker because of the conflict in Ukraine. The steel manufacturing and mining company works in areas that are strategically important to the Russian government, according to a statement from the UK government.

97% of the rail tracks in Russia and 28% of all Russian railroad wheels are produced by Evraz Plc. This is extremely important because Russia uses train system to transport essential military equipment and personnel to the Ukrainian front lines.

