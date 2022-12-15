Christmas 2022: List of top 5 places to visit in Delhi NCR on Christmas eve

Representational image

Now only a few days are left for Christmas and people want to have full-on fun as much as possible these days. Some want to go out, while some want to stay in the city and enjoy these days. Today we have come up with places like Delhi NCR people should visit on Christmas day. Surely you will be able to celebrate a memorable Christmas with your kids and family.

Here are some beautiful places in Delhi NCR worth visiting on Christmas eve.

Wonder Carnival

To have the best Christmas evening, you can visit Wonder Carnival. Many events are organized in the Wonder Carnival located at Huda Ground, Gurugram. Adventure sports are also organized here. You can also visit nearby flea markets.

DLF CyberHub

There are many places in DLF Cyber Hub Gurugram i.e. Gurugram, where there is a different ceremony on special occasions. The DLF Cyber Hub and surrounding areas see a lot of activity from Christmas Day till New Year. Many shows and events take place inside the festival.

Gravity Restro-Lounge

To celebrate Christmas in Noida, you can visit Gravity Restro Lounge. People reach here from almost every corner to celebrate the perfect Christmas evening. Dance in the restaurant lounge as well as enjoy delicious food and drinks. A ticket is required to enter this lounge.

You can also go to many other places to celebrate Christmas like - Gurugram Crowne Plaza, MGF Mall, Worldmark Tower etc. Baramada Heritage, Lawn Bistro and Lord of the Drinks are perfect places to celebrate Christmas evening in Noida.