Four side effects of eating too much chicken

Representational image

If you like to eat non-veg, then you must have eaten chicken. Many people consider non-veg healthy, while some people only taste it on the tongue. In both cases, if you are eating chicken every day, then you must know about its advantages and disadvantages. Chicken is a poultry item which is rich in protein and provides many nutrients to your body. Chicken breast is also a good source of leucine, which helps with muscle growth and repair, as well as improving stamina and strength.

According to Swiggy's annual trends report, chicken Biryani has topped the list of most-ordered dishes on the app for the seventh consecutive year. This survey shows the amount of craze for chicken or chicken biryani in India. But its excessive amount can also have a bad effect on your health.

Some studies suggest that you may experience some health-related side effects by eating chicken on a daily basis. Also, one needs to be careful while buying and cooking chicken. You can also get food poisoning due to the bacteria found in salmonella poultry chicken present in chicken.

Here are some proven facts about why you should consume less chicken.

Eating chicken daily can increase cholesterol- A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that chicken raises levels of LDL bad cholesterol in the same way that red meat does. It can also have a direct effect on your risk of heart disease. In such a situation, if you are consuming chicken daily, then the level of bad cholesterol in your blood may increase.

Consuming chicken daily can be the cause of obesity- Eating chicken every day is not good because when you consume too much protein, your body stores the excess protein which cannot be burnt as fat. And you gain weight. According to a study, there is a correlation between the type of diet and weight. In this case, people who eat non-veg have more body mass than vegetarian people.

Chicken can raise blood pressure- If you or your family history has a complaint of high blood pressure, then you should carefully choose your food and drink. Experts recommend that if you have high blood pressure, you should avoid foods that are high in saturated fat or trans-fat. These fats can be found in natural foods, such as dairy products, red meat, and chicken skin.

UTI can be caused by eating chicken- Certain varieties of chicken can also be linked to urinary tract infections or UTIs. According to a study published in mBio, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology, chicken can cause a variety of infections, including UTIs. In this case, it may be a good idea to buy fresh chicken and avoid regular consumption.

Uric acid will start increasing in the body- Uric acid is a product of protein metabolism in your body. In such a situation, any protein especially animal protein like chicken, mutton or beef, egg white and fish which are protein-rich food can increase uric acid in the body.