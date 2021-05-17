DNA Explainer: What is a CRP test and how does it help COVID-19 patients?

There are a few tests that help track your health condition, check that the infection might not turn into a severe infection, keep an eye on if you need to see a doctor immediately. One such test is the CRP test.

A raised serum C-reactive protein (CRP) level had been observed in most people with COVID-19.

What is a CRP test?

CRP stands for C-reactive protein. This is a blood test to help detect the presence of inflammation or an infection. For COVID, this is a commonly used blood marker as increased levels may reflect infection spreading in the body.

Inflammation is a broad term that describes the release of chemicals involved in immune responses. CRP tests integrate signals from a number of different proteins involved in inflammation, called cytokines, to provide physicians with a snapshot of a patient's inflammatory activity within a matter of hours.

The higher value of CRP level than the normal level indicates that the infection is increasing. CRP test is a marker that shows the level of C-reactive protein, which is made by the liver, in the blood.

If CRP is more than 70mg/L, even with normal SPO2-, it could be an indication of impending cytokine storm, which needs immediate interventions.

Who should take CRP test?

For patients with mild and moderate Covid symptoms, CRP is not necessary unless and until the patient is suffering from the same symptoms even after passing of 5 days of his/her contracting the virus, stated an Indian Express report.

What happens during a CRP test?

A health care professional will take a blood sample from a vein in your arm, using a small needle. After the needle is inserted, a small amount of blood will be collected into a test tube or vial. You may feel a little sting when the needle goes in or out. This process usually takes less than five minutes.