Diabetes: Tips on how to live diabetes-free life with naturopathy

Diabetes or Metabolic syndrome contributes to 2.5-fold increased cardiovascular mortality and a five-fold higher risk of developing diabetes. According to recent research studies, by 2020, cardiovascular diseases will be the largest cause of disability and death in India.

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of disorders like high blood fasting sugar, high blood pressure, increased waist-hip ratio with a potbelly, and abnormal cholesterol or triglycerides due to impaired metabolism. Long-term persistence of these conditions leads to further complications like stroke, renal damage, nervous disorders, and retinal issues.

Diabetes is the basic inability of the body`s cells to utilize insulin, which is known as insulin resistance. Due to this, though the pancreas produces insulin, our cells are unable to use it for the uptake of glucose and this leads to Diabetics. Clinically. a fasting serum insulin level of more than 60 pmol/L is considered a state of insulin resistance clinically

Insulin resistance is a complex metabolic abnormality and a common concern in both Pre-diabetics and Diabetics. It affects the ability of peripheral tissues to use insulin, thus impairing peripheral glucose utilization and resulting in the development of hyperglycemia, among others.

The main peripheral tissues involved are the liver, skeletal muscle, and adipose tissue as they are the main insulin-sensitive sites. In insulin resistance biochemical parameters like blood glucose level, blood triglyceride level, and blood cholesterol level increase whereas blood HDL cholesterol level decreases, which in turn contributes to cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome.

How does one get all these issues?

While Metabolic syndrome is not infectious it is completely dependent on the lifestyle of the individual. The wrong diet patterns, lack of physical activities, long-term stress, late working hours without proper sleep, lack of adequate rest, environmental factors, and slight influence from one`s genetic background. To put it in a nutshell at the end of the day you are the one who decides about your health; you cannot fault your genetics!

How to get back into a healthy life?

Short-term relief is not the answer as the damages have happened due to wrong lifestyle habits which can only be reversed by making healthy lifestyle modifications. A perfect diet, a good amount of exercise, or daily yoga & pranayama, all help to attain physical and mental strength.

In this context, Naturopathy offers a drugless and non-invasive treatment that could transform your life by awakening the healer in you! At `Prakriti Shakti`, CGH Earth`s clinic of Natural Medicine, treats lifestyle diseases such as Diabetes, where in addition to the body treatments, you learn dietary practices and other lifestyle alterations using Yoga & Meditation for managing and preventing hormonal and metabolic disorders, in a sustainable manner. The curative programs are holistic and integrated combining personalized naturopathy and yoga therapy with the recommended period for the Treatment of Diabetes being 21 days.

A few tips on how to go about living a diabetic-free lifestyle:

