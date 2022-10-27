Delhi air quality remains poor: Know how to protect yourself during air pollution

File photo

Diwali is undoubtedly about fun and festivities, but it also leads to noise and air pollution. People often neglect to take the necessary precautions to prevent respiratory issues such as bronchitis, asthma, lung fibrosis, and allergic rhinitis during this time of year as they are caught up in the holiday spirit.

Two days after Diwali, the air quality of Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city on Wednesday fell under the 'very poor' category at 349.

One of the most common concepts about Diwali is bursting crackers to celebrate the win of good over evil, but everyone knows that firecrackers can be extremely unsafe and can heavily pollute the environment, leading to a number of health issues.

As air pollution rises, the likelihood of upper and lower respiratory tract infections also rises, aggravating acute coughs. Potentially, it could cause pneumonia. Furthermore, it may exacerbate pre-existing pulmonary diseases. Children and the elderly are most harmed by air pollution. Although, we cannot stop the pollution that millions of people cause, we can certainly offer some advice on how to make things easier.

Tips to prevent Asthma attacks during the air pollution

1. Wear N95 mask: Wearing a N95 mask can prevent irritation from the fireworks fumes entering your nose.

2. Monitoring the portion of the meal is really important. Overeating is one of the most unhealthy habit. Maintain a diet and add fruits and vegetables in your diet to reduce the possibility of a sudden asthma attack.

3. Drink lukewarm water throughout the day. Lukewarm water helps the body get rid of the pollutants from the digestive or respiratory system.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE routes today and tomorrow

4. During cleaning processes, dust mites may be released into the air which can be harmful to respiration. People with breathing problems or pre-existing respiratory diseases like asthma should limit their exposure to smoke and spend as much time indoors as possible.

5. Keep your inhalers handy. People with asthma must always have their emergency medications, nebulizers, and other medications on hand.