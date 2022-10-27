Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE routes today and tomorrow

File Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters and has asked them to avoid certain routes today - October 27, 2022, and Friday - October 28, 2022, in Delhi-NCR. The travellers have been requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, today and tomorrow.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in a tweet on Wednesday, wrote, "The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements."

Travellers must make plans accordingly as these roads will not be open for travelling between 9 am and 7 pm tomorrow and the day after.