Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Delhi excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Looking for a Best astrologer in Mumbai or Best astrologer in Pune. Consult with Online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Looking for a Best astrologer in Mumbai or Best astrologer in Pune. Consult with Online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

7 health benefits of eating jungle jalebi

5 superfoods that can reduce plaque buildup in arteries

Here's why Yudhishthira from Mahabharata refused to go to heaven

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

HomeHealth

Health

Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

The fluctuating weather conditions prevalent in North India could also be exacerbating the situation, creating a conducive environment for the spread of the virus.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 06:18 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the past few weeks, a concerning surge in Covid-19 cases has been observed across several northern states of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Experts attribute this uptick to a multitude of factors, ranging from temperature fluctuations to the emergence of newer and more contagious strains of the virus.

In Delhi, the situation has become particularly worrisome, with 63 new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours alone. This surge marks a significant increase compared to previous months, reminiscent of the numbers seen in May of the preceding year. Over 15 days, Delhi has recorded a staggering 459 cases, indicating a notable escalation from the preceding fortnights. Similar trends have been observed in other northern states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

One of the key factors contributing to this rise is the low testing rates coupled with the emergence of mutant variants of the virus. The fluctuating weather conditions prevalent in North India could also be exacerbating the situation, creating a conducive environment for the spread of the virus.

Amidst these concerning developments, it becomes imperative for individuals to remain vigilant and informed about the symptoms of Covid-19. Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, and headache. It's crucial to seek medical attention if any of these symptoms are experienced, especially if they persist or worsen over time.

Additionally, adopting preventive measures is crucial in containing the spread of the virus. These include frequent hand washing with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings are also highly recommended.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

Instagram, Facebook back online after hour-long outage in India, other countries

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

Meet IAS officer who topped class 10, 12, cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement