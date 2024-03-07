Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

Over the past few weeks, a concerning surge in Covid-19 cases has been observed across several northern states of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Experts attribute this uptick to a multitude of factors, ranging from temperature fluctuations to the emergence of newer and more contagious strains of the virus.

In Delhi, the situation has become particularly worrisome, with 63 new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours alone. This surge marks a significant increase compared to previous months, reminiscent of the numbers seen in May of the preceding year. Over 15 days, Delhi has recorded a staggering 459 cases, indicating a notable escalation from the preceding fortnights. Similar trends have been observed in other northern states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

One of the key factors contributing to this rise is the low testing rates coupled with the emergence of mutant variants of the virus. The fluctuating weather conditions prevalent in North India could also be exacerbating the situation, creating a conducive environment for the spread of the virus.

Amidst these concerning developments, it becomes imperative for individuals to remain vigilant and informed about the symptoms of Covid-19. Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, and headache. It's crucial to seek medical attention if any of these symptoms are experienced, especially if they persist or worsen over time.

Additionally, adopting preventive measures is crucial in containing the spread of the virus. These include frequent hand washing with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings are also highly recommended.