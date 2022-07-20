Covid 4th wave: Know all about spread, symptoms of Centaurus variant of Omicron, how it was named

File photo

Though the number of Covid-19 cases across most countries seems to be going down, the threat of a fourth wave of the global pandemic hitting the world remains very real, especially with the emergence of new and more lethal Covid variants surfacing from across the world.

In the midst of the Covid-19 fourth wave fears, a new sub-variant of the virus has been detected called Centaurus. The cases of the new Omicron sub-variant have been detected across the world in many countries such as India, Japan, the US, and Russia.

Most recently, five cases of the Omicron BA.2.75 variant or Centaurus were detected in Moscow, Russia. Till now, all the patients in Moscow have mild symptoms and their samples have been taken to know more about the implications of the variant.

Symptoms of Centaurus variant of Covid-19

Till now, not much is known about the Omicron BA.2.75 or Centaurus variant of coronavirus, but researchers and scientists are conducting multiple tests to determine its origin and symptoms. It must be noted that the variant has not caused any deaths yet.

One common symptom among all those infected with Centaurus is a mild headache. Other symptoms such as mild fever, shivering, minor cough, and cold symptoms have been reported in several patients. Doctors have advised all Centaurus-infected individuals to watch out for shortness of breath or any other alarming symptoms.

Where has Omicron BA.2.75 aka Centaurus been detected?

Though the name Centaurus might be new for many when it comes to Covid-19 variants, the virus has been around for a few months now. It was initially detected in India in May this year, while it has spread to other countries such as Japan, the US, Russia, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

Why has Omicron BA.2.75 been named Centaurus?

Though Centaurus seems to be the popular name of the new Covid-19 sub-variant, it must be noted that it is not the official name of the newly detected virus variant. According to media reports, the name Centaurus has been appointed by a Twitter user, and it eventually caught on.

It is wild to me that some random guy on Twitter decided that the BA.2.75 variant was going to be known as "Centaurus" and it completely worked. pic.twitter.com/ZLfwAVxp6g — Ed Yong (@edyong209) July 12, 2022

Centaurus seems to be the popular name of the new sub-variant, but WHO is denoting the variant with the official name Omicron BA.2.75. The omicron sub-variant is said to be very transmissible, but no fatalities have been recorded yet.

