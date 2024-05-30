Viral video: 10-foot-long crocodile tries to climb over railing in UP, rescued by forest officials

A 10-foot-long crocodile was spotted attempting to escape from the Narora Barrage in Bulansdhahr, Uttar Pradesh, leaving onlookers shocked.

Residents of Bulansdhahr, Uttar Pradesh, were left in awe on Wednesday morning as a colossal 10-foot-long crocodile was sighted on the Narora Barrage, seemingly attempting an audacious escape. Passersby were stunned as the massive reptile repeatedly tried to leap back into the River Ganga flowing beneath the barrage. Eyewitnesses recounted the surreal scene as the crocodile, unable to breach the fencing, resorted to crawling on land in its quest for freedom.

UP : बुलंदशहर जिले के नरौरा में ये मगरमच्छ गंगनहर से बाहर निकल आया। वन विभाग की टीम ने पहुंचकर रेस्क्यू किया और वापस नहर में छोड़ा।



मगरमच्छ भैया, यहां नौतपा चल रहा है, पानी में ही रहिए... pic.twitter.com/bttoXNVSZg — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 29, 2024

Videos captured by onlookers swiftly made rounds on social media, depicting the gripping moment when the crocodile grappled with the barricade, its massive frame straining against the metal rails. Despite its best efforts, the creature failed to conquer the obstacle, eventually resorting to a slow and laborious crawl on the embankment, much to the shock and amazement of the gathered crowd.

The viral footage showcased the reptile's struggle, its powerful jaws gripping the railing as it sought to propel itself back into its watery domain. However, fate had other plans as the crocodile found itself stranded on the barrack, sustaining injuries in its valiant but unsuccessful attempts to breach the barrier.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: A 10-foot-long crocodile which crawled out of the canal passing near Narora Ganga Ghat was rescued by the forest department and released into the water. (29.05) pic.twitter.com/uOtyS3ObMl — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Prompt intervention by forest officials averted a potential crisis as they swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue the stranded reptile. The crocodile, having ventured far from its natural habitat, was safely apprehended and subsequently released into a nearby canal, ensuring both the safety of the creature and the peace of mind of the local populace.