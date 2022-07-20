Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Covid-19: Five cases of Omicron BA.2.75 variant Centaurus reported in Moscow

Five occurrences of the Covid-19 subvariant Omicron BA.2.75, or "Centaurus," have been found, according to Rospotrebnadzor, the country's consumer rights and human well-being organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Covid-19: Five cases of Omicron BA.2.75 variant Centaurus reported in Moscow
Covid-19: Five cases of Omicron BA.2.75 variant Centaurus reported in Moscow

Five occurrences of the Covid-19 subvariant Omicron BA.2.75, or "Centaurus," have been found, according to Rospotrebnadzor, the country's consumer rights and human well-being organisation.

Also, READ: India's first cervical cancer vaccine Cervavac to be out soon, know how it works

"Five genomic sequences assigned to the BA.2.75 subvariant of the Omicron strain have been added to the VGARus (Virus Genome Aggregator of Russia) database," it was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Rospotrebnadzor said the samples were taken in July in Moscow, adding the patients all have a mild form of the virus and have not been hospitalized.

"Centaurus" was first detected in May in India and is believed to be highly transmissible.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.