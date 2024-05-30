Meet superstar who was business partners with Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, has massive net worth of Rs..

Nagarjuna has been an active part of the film world since he was a child and later went on to become a superstar in his own right. He diversified his portfolio and apart from being an actor is also a film producer, television presenter, and entrepreneur.

The entertainment world and the cricketing world often go hand-in-hand. Over the years, we have seen many Bollywood actresses getting married to cricket stars and vice versa. But, there are rarely any cases of cricket and the entertainment industry coming together for a business venture. Today, we will tell you about a South superstar who got into a business with not one but three legendary Indian cricketers.

We are talking about Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, known mononymously as Nagarjuna. The actor, born in 1959, to veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his wife Annapurna, is a superstar in the South film industry who mainly works in Telugu cinema.

We see many actors nowadays owning sports teams in different leagues but Nagarjuna has been an active part of this world as well, which not everyone is aware of.

Nagarjuna, who has worked in over 100 films so far, was the co-owner of the Mumbai Masters of the Indian Badminton League, along with Sunil Gavaskar. He was also the co-owner of the Mahi Racing Team India with former India captain MS Dhoni, since 2013.

Nagarjuna is also one of the co-owners of the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC which was also co-owned by legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Nagarjuna has been one of the richest actors in the Telugu industry with an estimated net worth of Rs 3100 crore. He charges around Rs 9 crore to Rs 20 crore per film.