Meet superstar who was business partners with Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, has massive net worth of Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

Meet producer who refused to delay film for World Cup, theatres denied him tickets, 13 stars rejected film, it earned...

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

8 advantages of running barefoot

AC VS Cooler: Which is better to beat the heat?

10 amazing health benefits of Mango peels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar who was business partners with Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, has massive net worth of Rs..

Nagarjuna has been an active part of the film world since he was a child and later went on to become a superstar in his own right. He diversified his portfolio and apart from being an actor is also a film producer, television presenter, and entrepreneur.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 30, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet superstar who was business partners with Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, has massive net worth of Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The entertainment world and the cricketing world often go hand-in-hand. Over the years, we have seen many Bollywood actresses getting married to cricket stars and vice versa. But, there are rarely any cases of cricket and the entertainment industry coming together for a business venture. Today, we will tell you about a South superstar who got into a business with not one but three legendary Indian cricketers. 

We are talking about Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, known mononymously as Nagarjuna. The actor, born in 1959, to veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his wife Annapurna, is a superstar in the South film industry who mainly works in Telugu cinema.

Nagarjuna has been an active part of the film world since he was a child and later went on to become a superstar in his own right. He diversified his portfolio and apart from being an actor is also a film producer, television presenter, and entrepreneur. 

We see many actors nowadays owning sports teams in different leagues but Nagarjuna has been an active part of this world as well, which not everyone is aware of.

Nagarjuna, who has worked in over 100 films so far, was the co-owner of the Mumbai Masters of the Indian Badminton League, along with Sunil Gavaskar. He was also the co-owner of the Mahi Racing Team India with former India captain MS Dhoni, since 2013.

Nagarjuna is also one of the co-owners of the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC which was also co-owned by legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar. 

Nagarjuna has been one of the richest actors in the Telugu industry with an estimated net worth of Rs 3100 crore. He charges around Rs 9 crore to Rs 20 crore per film.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to join Congress? He says, ‘Rahul Gandhi is…’

PM Narendra Modi’s favourite film inspired him to take up social work, left superstar bankrupt, remake flopped in...

Guardians of Cybersecurity: Inside Santosh Kumar Kande's Mission to Protect Corporate Networks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement