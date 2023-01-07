Cold wave: Why is extreme winter chill causing heart attack, brain stroke in India? Know early symptoms

The cold wave shock in several northern states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana has made it difficult for citizens to step out and carry on with their daily lives, with the temperature reaching 2-3 degrees Celsius in several places.

Now, the cold wave in northern India has claimed over 25 lives in Uttar Pradesh, as dozens of people in Kanpur have passed away due to brain strokes and heart attacks caused by the extremely cold weather, raising an alarm about keeping oneself safe during winters.

The sudden increase in blood pressure during the cold weather caused brain stroke and heart attack in several people, according to health experts. Here is all you need to know about keeping yourself safe during the cold wave alert.

Why cold waves is causing brain stroke, and heart attack?

According to health experts, a brain stroke can be caused by the sudden loss of brain cells or death of brain cells because of blood plaque as a result of a blockage in the artery. This is a common condition when the temperature takes an alarming dip.

A heart attack or a brain stroke occurs when the flow of blood is disrupted to the brain or the heart due to the sudden rise in blood pressure, which is often triggered by weather. The cold weather can lead to high BP and also fluctuating heartbeat, as the body makes efforts to keep itself warm.

Early symptoms of brain stroke and heart attacks

The early warning signs or symptoms of brain stroke can be dizziness, confusion while talking, trouble with vision, problems with balance, numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, or severe headaches during winter for no known reason.

The earliest and common symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or discomfort; shortness of breath; pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder; feeling nauseous, light-headed, or unusually tired.

