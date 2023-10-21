Body-builder and fitness influencer Raechelle Chase passes away at 41

With a dedicated Facebook following of 1.4 million, Chase was celebrated for her impactful and motivational posts on fitness, as well as her experiences as a single mother.

Renowned fitness influencer and bodybuilder Raechelle Chase, hailing from New Zealand, has tragically passed away at the age of 41. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of inspiration and empowerment for her extensive following. The news of her untimely departure was confirmed by her daughter in a heartfelt statement.

With a dedicated Facebook following of 1.4 million, Chase was celebrated for her impactful and motivational posts on fitness, as well as her experiences as a single mother. Her platform was a source of empowerment and motivation, where she openly shared her journey as a mother of five.

As of now, the cause of her passing remains shrouded in mystery, and New Zealand authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her demise. A representative from the Ministry of Justice has mentioned, "Given the recent nature of the death, no further information is available at this stage."

In a touching tribute, her eldest daughter, Anna Chase, portrayed her mother as supportive, kind-hearted, and a fount of invaluable advice. Raechelle Chase was an individual of remarkable determination and ambition, inspiring millions worldwide through her unwavering dedication to fitness.

Anna Chase's statement concluded with a heartfelt expression of sorrow, stating, "I miss her immensely, and that love will never diminish." Raechelle Chase's journey was marked not only by her professional accomplishments but also by her 14-year marriage to Chris Chase, which continued until February 2015.