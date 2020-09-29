Ayurvedic medicines as remedy for COVID-19; clinical trials show groundbreaking results

As the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in an important development, an interim report on a clinical trial has shown that COVID-19 patients, those who have been undertaking natural treatment are resolving most symptoms earlier than those using allopathic medicines.

According to a report in Zee News, the clinical trial was conducted at three hospitals and it said that the combination treatment of an Ayurvedic remedy called "Immunofree" by Corival Life Sciences, and a Nutraceutical called "Reginmune" by Biogetica have shown better results than the conventional medicines approved by the government for coronavirus treatment.

In addition to this, the interim report also added that tests such as C reactive protein, Procalcitonin, D Dimer, and RT-PCR are also showing 20 to 60 percent better improvement for the natural treatment when compared to conventional treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to the report, over 85% of patients on the natural protocol tested negative for coronavirus on day 5 when compared to 60 percent of patients undergoing conventional treatments. Distinctly, all patients tested negative when they were tested on the 10th day.

Speaking about the trial, Immunofree and Reginmune were studied in three hospitals across the country in a pharmaceutical controlled multicentre clinical trial. The trial, approved by The Clinical Trials Registry- India (CTRI) is being conducted on moderate COVID-19 positive patients at Government Medical Hospital, Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh, Parul Sevashram Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat, and Lokmanya Hospital Pune, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, with over 70,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday (September 29) crossed the 61 lakh-mark, while the death toll topped the 96,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 61,45,292 cases, which include 9,47,576 active cases; 51,01,398 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 96,318 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.