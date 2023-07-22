Headlines

Wordle 764 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 23

To help you out, here is the Wordle 764 answer for July 23.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 764 answer for July 23.

Wordle 764 answer for July 23

The answer of Wordle 764 for July 23 is WHALE. A whale is a very large animal that lives in the sea and looks like a very large fish

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

