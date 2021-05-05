PUBG Mobile India release date, new name: BIG updates PUBG fans must know

PUBG Mobile India has some good news for all fans of the game. The company has released a new poster on its social media platforms that reveals that the game will indeed launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Last week, PUBG Mobile India posted a teaser on its official Youtube channel, only to delete it soon after. The official teaser poster confirms the leak. The launch timeline has not been revealed yet.

The official poster shows PUBG Mobile India coming as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The social media handle of PUBG Mobile India has also been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India’s Facebook handle and YouTube page poster have now been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Twitter handle, however, remains the same.

There is no denying the fact that Krafton wants to take all steps to relaunch PUBG Mobile India and it seems that the company is now willing even change the name of the game for this purpose. It may be recalled that in December 2020, Krafton launched a website confirming PUBG Mobile’s return to India under the “PUBG Mobile India” banner.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.