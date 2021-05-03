PUBG Mobile India launch date, new name, creative poster: Latest updates you need to know

As lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are still waiting for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, a recent leak has revealed the new name of PUBG Mobile India. According to the leak, the game will be known as Battlegrounds Mobile India after its relaunch in India. A new creative poster suggests that the game developers have decided to change the name.

In the poster we can see a player landing on Miramar and looking at the new title. It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India will be distributed by Krafton Inc. Sources said that the new game would retain the core gameplay experience from PUBG Mobile.

The recentl leak about the new name of PUBG Mobile India has come from GemWire. Experts maintain that the leaked information seems to be legitimate as it contains information which was taken out from the official PUBG Mobile India website. It is to be noted that Krafton had already registered a new website domain, called “battlergroundsmobileindia.in”. The regisdtration was done on April 7. A new teaser video name by the name of “India Recall Campaign Motion_v02.mp4” also recently got leaked on the website.

“The creative found suggests the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will likely be named “Battlegrounds Mobile India”. The new poster creative was found via an embedded link to a video on Vimeo which previously hosted the Diwali Coming Soon creative. There looks to be another video privated in their asset collection on Vimeo with the above thumbnail,” says the post on GGWire’s Instagram page.

There is no denying the fact that Krafton wants to take all steps to relaunch PUBG Mobile India and it seems that the company is now willing even change the name of the game for this purpose. It may be recalled that in December 2020, Krafton launched a website confirming PUBG Mobile’s return to India under the “PUBG Mobile India” banner.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.