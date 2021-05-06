Good news for PUBG Mobile India fans! Battlegrounds Mobile India may arrive as early as THIS date

PUBG Mobile India, which is ready to be relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India, could be available as early as this month. A report in Sportskeeda cited YouTuber Maxtern that PUBG Mobile India -- which may be released as Battlegrounds Mobile India -- may arrive by the end of May or June. And if that does not happen, Maxtern believes “the hype surrounding the game will die.”

Why the delay?

It has been around six months since Krafton, owner of PUBG IP, teased the launch of PUBG Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, after the government banned the regular version last year. Krafton is in a stalemate with the Indian government because the latter has not given permission for the relaunch yet, and this is perhaps the biggest reason behind the delay.

Last week, PUBG Mobile India posted a teaser on its official Youtube channel, only to delete it soon after. The official teaser poster confirms the leak. The launch timeline has not been revealed yet.

The official poster shows PUBG Mobile India coming as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The social media handle of PUBG Mobile India has also been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India’s Facebook handle and YouTube page poster have now been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Twitter handle, however, remains the same.

There is no denying the fact that Krafton wants to take all steps to relaunch PUBG Mobile India and it seems that the company is now willing even change the name of the game for this purpose. It may be recalled that in December 2020, Krafton launched a website confirming PUBG Mobile’s return to India under the “PUBG Mobile India” banner.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.