PUBG Mobile India launch date, PUBG: New State registration: Latest updates you must know

More than seven months have passed since the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India due to data privacy concerns. Since then lakhs of gamers are eagerly waiting for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India while some has shifted to other games,

While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.

Here's is a list of jobs posted by PUBG developers on LinkedIn:

Associate Director, Publishing various operation – IndiaInvestment and strategy analyst- IndiaProduct analyst – IndiaProduct manager – IndiaSenior marketing manager – IndiaVideo Editor – India

AFK Gaming recently reported that Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn have been registered as the directors of PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. Hyunil Sohn is the Head Of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc.

Meanwhile, PUBG: New State has crossed the 10 million pre-registrations mark on Google Play store. It may be recalled that the game was announced in February and it is also banned in India.