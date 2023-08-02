Headlines

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

With the addition of Hindi user interface earlier this year, the company has worked towards localising the strategy game for the Indian players and delivering an immersive experience.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

South Korean video game developer Krafton on Wednesday announced plans to introduce an all-new Indian faction in the real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game, ‘Road To Valor: Empires’.

Announced by Krafton and Dreamotion, the new faction will soon be available in the game. It features characters that draw inspiration from ancient Indian tales and legends, Kraton said in a statement.

“Players can look forward to wielding unique powers of Guardians and battle units rooted in Indian origin, adding a captivating and culturally resonant dimension to their gaming experience.”

With the addition of Hindi user interface earlier this year, the company has worked towards localising the strategy game for the Indian players and delivering an immersive experience.

“We are excited for our Indian community to experience the new Indian faction. Our team has worked passionately to bring to life a captivating array of guardians and battle units that embody the spirit of Indian history and mythology,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India.

“We hope that players will be immersed in an unforgettable gaming experience as they venture into the world of valour, heroism and mythical powers that this new faction offers. We look forward to bringing more such tailored experiences in Road To Valor: Empires for our Indian gamers,” Sohn added.

Road To Valor: Empires, Krafton’s first casual game designed for India, enables gamers to embark on epic quests, commanding mythical troops and legendary guardians to build armies and engage in intense battles.

The South Korean video game developer had launched this game in the country in March of this year.

In May, the company had announced that the Road To Valor: Empires game crossed 3.35 lakh downloads across both Play Store and App Store.

