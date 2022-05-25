Garena Free Fire Max: Steps to download the OB34 update

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max OB34 update is finally here. The Free Fire developers have published the APK file for the update on their website.

Players can also get the OB34 update from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store or by using the APK file available on the website.

The APK file for the Free Fire OB34 update is currently available, and mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to download it:

Step 1: Players will have to go to the official website of the battle royale game at ff.garena.com

Step 2: Then, they will have to tap on the Download APK button.

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, users will have to activate the “Install from Unknown Sources” option on their Android devices and proceed with the installation.

Step 4: Mobile gamers can log into the game and play the OB34 version of the battle royale game.

READ | Massive Rs 21,000 discount on Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, here's how you can avail it