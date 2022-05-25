Garena Free Fire MAX server down, know when you can play the game now

Garena Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX servers are down as Garena is releasing the OB34 update on Wednesday. As a result, users cannot play the game until the maintenance work is done.

The maintenance will run until 5 pm, and individuals will have no alternative but to wait for it to be completed. The developers have taken down the servers like all previous patches, prohibiting users from playing the game.

The maintenance will last several hours, and only once it is completed will individuals be able to access Free Fire MAX and enjoy the new version. This means players will be able to access and experience the new features possibly today.

Similar to a few previous patches, the update will be preceded by a lengthy maintenance break. Anyone who attempts to do so will encounter an error message informing them that the server will be ready soon.

