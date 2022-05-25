Massive Rs 21,000 discount on Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, here's how you can avail it

File Photo

Apple iPhones are on the expensive side to the customers and that is why they wait for schemes and discounts on the phone to buy it. Apple iPhone 13 model is the most high-end model by the company as of now. But, you will now be able to buy it. Apple Premium Reseller Store has announced a price cut for the iPhone 13 Pro Max model which decreases the price of the 128 GB (base model) to Rs 1,08,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB variant costs Rs 1,18,900, while the 512 GB model costs Rs 1,38,900. The 1 TB iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,58,900.

The price reduction of Rs 21,000 is sure to be a piece of big news for the customers. Here is how you can avail it.

The big discount offer is computed at Rs 18,000 on an older iPhone.

The exchange rate was determined using an iPhone XR model with a maximum value of Rs 18,000. With an extra Rs. 3,000 rebate incentive, the iPhone 13 Pro Max now costs Rs 21,000 less than its original price.

It is important to note that the price can depend on the condition of the phone, its model, and other things.

As for iPhone 13 Pro Max, the phone comes with a variety of new features and upgraded specs. The premium handsets come with an unparalleled 120Hz ProMotion display instead of the 60Hz display on the iPhone 12. This means a faster refresh rate for a top-notch viewing experience.

Apple has stated that the iPhone 13 Pro models come with other major upgrades like the new camera that features a Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For low light photography, Apple iPhone 13 Pro models offer an ultra-wide lens with a larger sensor. The camera panel also consists of a wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture. All cameras now have a Night mode. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models also have a new Macro mode.