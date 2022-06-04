Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 June: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

File Photo

The new and improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is a popular adventure-driven battle royale game. Gamers can download it from the Play Store on their smartphone. It is important to note that players get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.

These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 4, 2022

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 2, 2022 codes, follow these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.