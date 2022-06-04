Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 June: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

The new and improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is a popular adventure-driven battle royale game. Gamers can download it from the Play Store on their smartphone. It is important to note that players get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.
These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 4, 2022
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
Garena Free Fire Max: To redeem the June 2, 2022 codes, follow these steps
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box
Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen
Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.
Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.