Apex Legends Mobile launch in India: Price, specifics and registration details

Image Credit: EA Games

Launching on both Android and iOS on May 17th, Apex Legends Mobile is a popular cross-platform battle royale game. An action-packed shooter set in the world of Apex Legends, Apex Legends Mobile is a strategic battle royale game with a focus on team play and fast paced combat that has secured the game's status as one of the greatest shooters for mobile devices.

Also, READ: Lunar Eclipse 2022: Mesmerising photos of Blood Moon from around the world

Apex Legends has grown to become one of the most successful free-to-play games, with over 100 million players worldwide. With the debut of the game's mobile edition, this figure is sure to rise even more. Due to calendar overlap, the game has already been delivered to certain time zones.

In 2019, EA announced Apex Legends Mobile and released the beta version in 2021. Originally, only India and the Philippines had access to the beta version of the game, but it was eventually released worldwide. Apex Legends Mobile is now available to pre-register in India, so players can win in-game rewards and other exciting prizes.

Minimum specifications required for Apex Legends Mobile

Android devices

Android 8.1 or later

3 GB free space in the device

Minimum 3 GB RAM

iOS devices

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: A9 chipset

3 GB free space in the device

Minimum 2GB RAM

How to pre-register?

iOS devices

Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA’s website

Click Pre-Register and updates.

Fill out your email, date of birth and region.

Android devices

Visit EA's website and search for Apex Legends Mobile subsection

Click Pre-register on Google Play.

Once redirected to the Google Play Store, click the green Pre-Register button

Is Apex Legends Mobile free to play?

Like PC and console, Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play. To differentiate itself from the Apex Legends PC and console versions, Apex Legends Mobile will have its own Battle Passes, cosmetics, and unlockables.