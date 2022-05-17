Lunar Eclipse 2022: Mesmerising photos of Blood Moon from around the world

The big event started with a partial eclipse on Sunday at 10:28 pm. The Blood Moon peaked around 12:11 am and was over by 12.30 noon (IST) on Monday.
This year's first lunar eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon provided a spectacular celestial show on Monday. The lunar eclipse was visible in North-South America, Africa, Western Europe, Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean and Antarctica on Sunday and Monday. Partial stages were also visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
The big event started with a partial eclipse on Sunday at 10:28 pm. The Blood Moon peaked around 12:11 am and was over by 12.30 (IST) in the afternoon of Monday. The total lunar eclipse happened as the moon moved into the umbral or deeper shadow of Earth. As the sun's light was refracted around the edges of our planet's atmosphere, the red hue shone on the moon's surface.
Read | Chandra Grahan 2022: First lunar eclipse of the year today, here's how you can see
1. Lunar eclipse was not visible in India
The eclipse was not visible in India. The eclipse was visible in the eastern half of the United States and all of South America, some part of Europe and Africa as well. Partial stages were visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
(Image Source: Reuters)
2. Lunar eclipse occurs when Sun, Earth and Moon align
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called 'Blood Moons' because of this phenomenon.
(Image Source: Reuters)
3. Total eclipses takes place every 1.5 years
There may be multiple partial lunar eclipses each year, but total eclipses are a bit rarer. The phenomenon takes place every 1.5 years.
(Image Source: Reuters)
4. 'Flower Moon' rising behind Temple of Poseidon
People watch a full moon, known as the 'Flower Moon', rising behind the Temple of Poseidon, before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece.
(Image Source: Reuters)
5. Super Moon appears to be bigger than usual
The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth. A Super Moon is a full moon and appears to be bigger than usual.
(Image Source: NASA)
6. Lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia
The moon is seen during lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia.
(Image Source: Reuters)