Lunar Eclipse 2022: Mesmerising photos of Blood Moon from around the world

This year's first lunar eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon provided a spectacular celestial show on Monday. The lunar eclipse was visible in North-South America, Africa, Western Europe, Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean and Antarctica on Sunday and Monday. Partial stages were also visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

The big event started with a partial eclipse on Sunday at 10:28 pm. The Blood Moon peaked around 12:11 am and was over by 12.30 (IST) in the afternoon of Monday. The total lunar eclipse happened as the moon moved into the umbral or deeper shadow of Earth. As the sun's light was refracted around the edges of our planet's atmosphere, the red hue shone on the moon's surface.

