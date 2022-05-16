Chandra Grahan 2022: First lunar eclipse of the year today, here's how you can see

(Image Source: Twitter@NASASun)

Lunar Eclipse 2022: The first lunar eclipse of this year has begun and it will be over by 12.30 in the afternoon as per the Indian standard time (IST). This lunar eclipse is also called a Supermoon and a Blood Moon because the moon will look bigger than usual and will take on a reddish colour.

The first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible in North-South America, Africa, Western Europe, Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean and Antarctica among others. This eclipse will not be visible in India. But if you want to see this astronomical event on May 16, you can visit the official channel of the US Space Agency NASA or it can also be viewed directly by visiting NASA's website - nasa.gov/nasalive.

The lunar eclipse of May 2022 is a 'total lunar eclipse'. The reason is because thee moon moves into the inner part of Earth's shadow, or the umbra and is totally covered. In a partial lunar eclipse, there is imperfect alignment of moon, sun and Earth, according to NASA.

When lunar eclipse takes place?

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the moon and the sun, resulting in a total blocking of sunlight reaching the moon. The May 15-16 event will be the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022.

What is Supermoon

A Supermoon is when the full moon appears to be bigger than usual. During an eclipse, the moon takes on a reddish colour due to the Rayleigh scattering effect. This is because the Earth totally blocks sunlight from reaching the moon. Since red light has a longer wavelength some of it can still reach the satellite.

According to NASA, the 'reddish tinge' is more pronounced when there is more dust in the sky. The eclipse is visible in the eastern half of the United States and all of South America.