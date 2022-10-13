Carl Pei shares images of Nothing Head (1) concept ahead of Ear (stick) October 26 launch

Nothing Head (1)

Nothing is gearing up to launch ear (stick) TWS earbuds on October 26 and ahead of the launch event, Carl Pei has shared the fan concept of Nothing Head (1) headphones designed by Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung. Pei is calling the headphones design ‘Crazy Cool’. The Nothing Head (1) concept follows the company’s design language with an open, transparent, and fun look. The over-ear Head (1) also features Nothing Phone (1) inspired Glyph Interface. As per the designers, the LED lights will show others when you receive a notification or when you are busy listening to music.

The Nothing Head (1) features a transparency-focused design that allows you to see under the cans. The audio drivers sit under the wireless charging coils that are surrounded by glyph LEDs. The concept Head (1) also gets touch controls and also a wheel that can act as a volume control. The headphones come with a unique charging stand that puts the cans on display when they’re not in use. The stand also works as a wireless charger.

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has announced the full reveal date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick). Product specifications, during the online Ear (stick) Reveal on 26 October, 7:30 pm IST on nothing.tech. Ear (stick) are half in-ear true wireless earbuds that balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. As per the company, the earbuds are feather-light with an ergonomic design.

As per the reports, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be quite affordable and may also miss out on active noise cancellation (ANC) features. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be the second product from the company this year after Nothing Phone (1) that is one of the most talked about products of 2022.