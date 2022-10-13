Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGadgets

Carl Pei shares images of Nothing Head (1) concept ahead of Ear (stick) October 26 launch

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has announced the full reveal date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Carl Pei shares images of Nothing Head (1) concept ahead of Ear (stick) October 26 launch
Nothing Head (1)

Nothing is gearing up to launch ear (stick) TWS earbuds on October 26 and ahead of the launch event, Carl Pei has shared the fan concept of Nothing Head (1) headphones designed by Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung. Pei is calling the headphones design ‘Crazy Cool’. The Nothing Head (1) concept follows the company’s design language with an open, transparent, and fun look. The over-ear Head (1) also features Nothing Phone (1) inspired Glyph Interface. As per the designers, the LED lights will show others when you receive a notification or when you are busy listening to music.

The Nothing Head (1) features a transparency-focused design that allows you to see under the cans. The audio drivers sit under the wireless charging coils that are surrounded by glyph LEDs. The concept Head (1) also gets touch controls and also a wheel that can act as a volume control. The headphones come with a unique charging stand that puts the cans on display when they’re not in use. The stand also works as a wireless charger.

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has announced the full reveal date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick). Product specifications, during the online Ear (stick) Reveal on 26 October, 7:30 pm IST on nothing.tech. Ear (stick) are half in-ear true wireless earbuds that balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. As per the company, the earbuds are feather-light with an ergonomic design.

As per the reports, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be quite affordable and may also miss out on active noise cancellation (ANC) features. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be the second product from the company this year after Nothing Phone (1) that is one of the most talked about products of 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, others attend Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations
As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads
Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting
World Tourism Day 2022: 5 offbeat places to visit in India
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.